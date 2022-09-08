Six signs you are not drinking enough water

Water makes up 60% of the human body and is needed to help maintain a healthy weight, flush toxins from the body, and produce bodily fluids like saliva. Water also contributes to regular bowel function, optimal muscle performance, and clear, youthful-looking skin.

However, failing to drink enough water can cause dehydration and adverse symptoms, including fatigue, headache, weakened immunity, and dry skin. There is a possibility your health problems are being caused by not drinking enough water. According to an article written by Jillian Kubala on Healthline, here are some signs that indicate you may need to start drinking more water to benefit from improved health.

2. Persistent bad breath

Water is essential for saliva production and helps rinse away bacteria so you can maintain healthy teeth and gums. Lack of water hinders saliva production and causes bacteria to build up on the tongue, teeth, and gums, contributing to bad breath.

If you practice good oral hygiene, yet continue suffering from chronic bad breath, it’s possible you may not be drinking enough water. Make an appointment with your doctor if bad breath persists after increasing your water intake to rule out other underlying causes such as gum disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver or kidney problems.

3. Decreased urination

When your body is dehydrated, the kidneys retain as much fluid as possible to maintain their function which can lead to decreased urination which is one of the most common signs of low water intake.

Lack of water can also cause your urine to become darker in color, stronger in odor, and cloudier in appearance. You’ll know you’re drinking enough water when you start urinating more frequently and the urine is clearer, lighter in color, and far less odorous.

4. Sugar cravings

Unusual and sudden cravings for sugary foods like chocolate, donuts, cookies, and candies may indicate that your body is in great need of water, not food because dehydration interferes with the body’s ability to reach into glucose stores for energy and can trigger cravings for foods high in sugar and carbohydrates.

If you are experiencing sugar cravings or hunger pangs even though you’ve recently eaten, try drinking more water to rehydrate your body and keep cravings at bay.

5. Fatigue

When you don’t drink enough water, it can cause overall fluid loss in the body, which can lead to a decrease in blood volume that puts excess pressure on the heart to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the organs, including the muscles.

An inadequate intake of water can cause you to experience periods of fatigue and low energy as your body tries to function without enough water. If you are constantly feeling sluggish and tired despite getting a quality night’s sleep, you may need to boost your water intake.





6. Poor skin health

Water hydrates and plumps skin cells to make your skin look brighter, more vibrant, and more youthful. However, a lack of water can cause the skin to lose its plumpness and elasticity, thereby, leading to dryness, flakiness, fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

Water also helps reduce acne and other skin problems by flushing harmful toxins from the body. If beauty products and skin treatments are failing to improve the appearance of your skin, drink more water to achieve a more youthful appearance and to reduce or improve skin problems.

7. Frequent Illness

Water helps flush toxins, waste, and bacteria from the body to fight disease and infection as well as strengthen your immune system so you become sick less frequently.

If you are always getting sick, you may need to start drinking more water to keep your body free of toxins and functioning at an optimal level. Since lack of water also causes fatigue, you may tend to be less physically active.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE