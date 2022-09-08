Four tips to help you look more confident

People often say self-confidence is something you are either born with or do not have at all. This is not true because confidence is a skill that can be learned. self-confidence is like a muscle that can be trained and put to work.

For some people, confidence comes naturally to them, while for most, it is harder to achieve, especially in unfamiliar situations or with unfamiliar people. More confident people are more likely to get noticed and get more leadership opportunities than those who are not. Here are some tips you can use to exude self-confidence.

1. Posture

Posture is an important factor in helping you look more confident. Standing tall with your shoulders rolled backward will make you look and feel more confident. This also has many health benefits, including better breathing, better back support, and so on.

2. Smiling

People who smile often are perceived as more confident than those who avoid doing it. Smiling instantly brightens up your face and the person you are talking to. Your voice also sounds soft when you smile.

3. Maintaining eye contact

Maintaining eye contact is crucial for increasing your perceived confidence. Not maintaining eye contact will make you look more scattered and inattentive. When you maintain eye contact, you will notice a huge difference in your life and confidence. Maintaining eye contact will also make you look trustworthy and confident, but the idea is to make eye contact and not stare. Take short breaks while maintaining eye contact.

4. Speak slowly and clearly

When you speak too quickly or in a low tone of voice, you tend to appear less confident. People who take a pause, and speak slowly with a clear tone naturally appear way more confident than those who speak in a low tone and too quickly. When you are addressing a meeting or speaking to someone next time, try this small tip and you will see a difference.

Self-confidence is something that can be practiced. It is not something you are born with. The only thing preventing you from being able to implement these strategies regularly in practice. The more you practice appearing confident, the more naturally it will come to you, and the more confident you will look and feel.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE