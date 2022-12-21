A few days before the 2022 Christmas, a fatal automobile crash along the ever-busy Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa – Kabwir Federal highway has claimed the lives of six persons.

A report from the area revealed that the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at about 5 am in Kwara village of Bogoro LGA.

The report obtained from the Police in the area indicated that the victims were on their way from Taraba to the Mararaba Liman Katagum market in Bauchi LGA when the accident occurred.

Two of the victims were identified as Adamu Abdullahi aged 20 a native of Mararaba Liman Katagum and Husseini Dahiru Sarkin Kudu age 25.

At the time of filing this report, the identity of four others remained yet undisclosed as Police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

According to the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Bogoro, Mr. Bauchi Yakubu, the accident occurred when the driver, Aliyu Yakubu tried to avoid potholes leading to the vehicle somersaulting.

He was quoted saying, “I can confirm to you that I received a phone call early this morning around 5 am that a vehicle, J5 conveying some people from Taraba to Mararaba Market in liman katagum had a ghastly accident in Kwara village.”

He added that “We rushed to the scene of the incident and discovered that some of them had died already while some later died in the hospital. Their corpses are now at the general hospital.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Police are trying to contact members of their families while the driver, Aliyu Yakubu, and one Idris Magaji survived the accident and still receiving treatment at the hospital as contained in a statement by Gomna James, Information officer

Bogoro LGA.

The State Sector Command of the FRSC confirmed the crash but promised to give details later.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Six die, two survive in Bauchi road crash