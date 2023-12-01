Sinatra’s Place, a lifestyle and entertainment hub, is set to host the maiden edition of Computer Village Awards (CVA) on Sunday, December 10.

The award was conceived by the management of S&G Concept and MetroNews Nigeria, as a reward system for players in the popular Lagos Computer Village, located in Ikeja, Lagos. The event is billed to become an annual event.

According to the Publisher of Metronews, Otunba Femi Davies, “CVA is an idea that was conceived to recognize individuals and organisations who have distinguished themselves in the industry during the year in review.”

“In reality, Lagos Computer Village is the gadget and tech hub of Nigeria. An award like this has been a long time coming. It is highly needed to encourage growth and stimulate healthy competition.”

While speaking on the categories available, Davies revealed that for the first edition, there are 24 award categories. “This inaugural award is designed to honour 24 different individuals and businesses operating in different spheres of the market,” he explained.

On the awards model, he explained that the selection process involves a jury, and to maintain the integrity of the jury, it is made up of eminent journalists, bankers, customers, and other stakeholders within the industry.

The awards, according to the organisers, will also cover social accomplishments alongside tech and financial achievements.

On the bandstand is Nigerian multiple award-winning cross-over music star, SB, who’s ready to serenade his fans with original Afrocentric musical performance.

Partners on the initiative, aside from MetroNews and Abinibi Events Cottage, include Society Reporters, Sinatra’s Place, Coca-Cola, Henessey, House 9 Hotels, Avid Waters, among other corporate sponsors.

