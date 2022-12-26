Shut up: Again, Lagos govt seals Quilox for noise pollution

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has once again shut down Quilox, a popular club in the Victoria Island area of the state over Noise pollution.

According to a statement by LASEPA, the government took the bold decision to seal the club as a result of several complaints received from the residents of the area.

The agency also accused the management of Quilox of failing to comply with its directives on organising events and obtaining a sound control permit.

Justifying the shutting down of the club facility, the General manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe said the decision was taken in the best interest of the residents of the club area.

The @followlasg Lagos state govt will shut down a club that pays taxes for noise pollution and allow churches and mosques that pay no taxes be a menace with insane noise levels. This would have been hilarious if it wasn’t so stupid! — Isaac Anyaogu (@IsaacAnyaogu1) December 26, 2022

According to her, the agency has in the past received many distress video calls from the residents which shows how the club has been perpetrating environmental nuisance

She added that, prior to the sealing of the club, the agency invited the management of Quilox and other night clubs owners in Lagos State to stakeholders meeting in order to address issues on noise pollution, especially during this festive period but the management of Quilox failed to honour the invitation for reasons best known to them.

This is clearly political cos if noise is the problem , you guys need to start with places of worship that use really loud speakers — Benedict (@benyuro_19) December 26, 2022

The decision of the government to shut down the club over Noise pollution has however not gone down well with some Nigerians who took to social media to criticize the government over the decision.

Some of the critics of the development based their argument on the fact that, if revenue-generated enterprises like clubs could be shut down over noise pollution, the same action should be extended to religious houses.

A Twitter user @IsaacAnyaogu1 wrote, “The @followlasg Lagos state govt will shut down a club that pays taxes for noise pollution and allow churches and mosques that pay no taxes be a menace with insane noise levels. This would have been hilarious if it wasn’t so stupid!

How about the mosques that disturbs me everyday. Making me to wake up when am not ready to. And what about the churches that feels they can use their noise to make you come to their church or give your life to Christ. You haven’t started — Sonia I❤️ (@thesonia_oma) December 26, 2022





Another user, @Benyuro_19 tweeted, “This is clearly political because if noise is the problem, you guys need to start with places of worship that use really loud speakers.”

“How about the mosques that disturb me every day? Making me wake up when I am not ready to. And what about the churches that feel they can use their noise to make you come to their church or give your life to Christ? You haven’t started. @TheSonia_oma opined.

So many places to shut down if we are being honest. Churches, mosques, bars that are extremely loud.

Quilox is just one of a million in this Lagos. Do a better job — Woman (@enkaayy) December 26, 2022

@Enkaayy wrote, “So many places to shut down if we are being honest. Churches, mosques, and bars are extremely loud. Quilox is just one of a million in this Lagos. Do a better job.”

This is, however, not the first time the Lagos state government will be shutting down Quilox, the government had in December 2019 sealed the club facility over noise pollution and traffic congestion.