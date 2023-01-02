Shun thuggery, electoral violence, police committee admonishes youths

Police Community Relations Committee has warned youths against being used for thuggery during electioneering of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Mrs. Kaltum Ja’afar, the Borno State Women Subcommittee Coordinator of the PCRC, gave the warning at a press briefing at NUJ Press Centre in Maiduguri on Friday.

According to her, “it is with much pleasure to come to address you today. However my heart bleeds at some unfortunate events we have, recently during political campaigns in the state”.

“We all know that Borno State has been the epicentre of insurgency accounting for displacement of persons, lost of lives and property.

“We therefore condemn in strongest terms all

attitudes that will hinder the relative peace that is being enjoyed in the state”.

She noted that youths have a greater part to play in making the 2023 general elections free, fair and peaceful.

“We call for maturity, responsibility patriotism and a sense of wellbeing amongst citizens of Borno state”.

“The Borno state women of the police community committee hereby enjoins all Borno indigenes and all residents from every works of life and from every tribe both indigenous and non–indigenous to promote peace and love, to support the police and all other security agencies, in the

onerous task to return Borno to its once peaceful State”.