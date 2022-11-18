Showmax teams up with TikTok on Naija Comedy Festival hashtag challenge

African streaming platform, Showmax, has teamed up with top video-sharing platform, TikTok, to give young and aspiring content creators an opportunity to become the next TikTok Comedy Star with the Naija Comedy Festival hashtag challenge.

The Challenge kicked off on Thursday, 10th of November, 2022 and will run for four weeks on TikTok, with the voting stage of the challenge happening in the final week. Five finalists will win prizes from Showmax and TikTok as well as a mentorship session with top content creator and skit maker, Mr Macaroni. The winners will be chosen and announced at the live finale event on TikTok.

To join the challenge, participants are expected to post their original comedy or skit on TikTok with the hashtag #NaijaComedyFestival. The best TikToks from the challenge will also go onto www.showmax.com.

Speaking on the challenge, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria said, “This partnership with TikTok on the Naija Comedy Festival is one of the many ways we at Showmax are reiterating our commitment to supporting young and local content creators. We are excited about the growth the creative industry is experiencing and we cannot wait to see the output from the talented content creators.”

Boniswa Sidwaba – Head of content programming at TikTok, SSA, explains: “As an entertainment platform, TikTok is committed to building a safe environment that inspires creativity and supports the discovery of creative talents within our community. Comedic content is extremely popular on the platform and nurturing and supporting local comedy creators remains a top priority for us. There has been significant growth within the comedy creator community on TikTok and we are happy to partner with Showmax in encouraging the creative industry in Nigeria through The Naija Comedy Festival hashtag challenge.”