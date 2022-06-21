Showmax announces Uti Nwachukwu as host of the real housewives of Lagos reunion

Showmax has announced media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, as the host for the Reunion of its hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) which is set to air on July 1 and 8.

The media personality is no stranger to the world of reality TV as he won the 2010 Big Brother Africa season 5, dubbed the “Big Brother Africa All-Stars”. Following his win, he has successfully hosted several TV shows and red carpets. Some notable hosting duties include Africa Magic’s popular magazine show, Jara, which ran for 11 seasons, and the Red carpet of the biggest awards ceremony in Africa, The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for 7 years and counting.

The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria. The women include Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

The show has been entertaining and explosive with the official hashtag #RHOLagos making a constant appearance on the Twitter trend table every week. The cast members also make the trend tables with their individual names trending all day long. The first episode of the show also broke the record for the most first-day views on Showmax Nigeria.

Two notable explosive moments from the season occurred during the fight between Laura and Carolyna and the fight between Chioma and Carolyna. The latter fight was one the audience did not see coming as the two women had been best of friends until that moment. There was also the off-camera fight between Carolyna and Iyabo which left fans with a lot of questions.

The RHOLagos reunion will see all six ladies sit down to speak to issues that occurred on the show, and situations that also happened outside of the cameras, with Uti moderating the session and drilling in for all the juicy details.

Speaking on the announcement, Uti Nwachukwu said, “The Real Housewives of Lagos has been a huge part of my Fridays since it premiered and I’m so excited to be able to sit down with the amazing cast to talk about the show. Being a lover of reality TV and also an ex-participant of a reality show myself, this feels like home and I will definitely be having a good time speaking to the ladies at this reunion.”

Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax Africa added, “The first season of The Real Housewives of Lagos has been really exciting. The decision to have Uti host the reunion was just perfect as he is a product and lover of reality TV and has the right energy to anchor the show.”

RHOLagos Reunion is a two-episode show and will be dropping exclusively on Showmax on July 1 and 8.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Showmax announces Uti Nwachukwu as host of the real housewives of Lagos reunion

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Showmax announces Uti Nwachukwu as host of the real housewives of Lagos reunion

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Showmax announces Uti Nwachukwu as host of the real housewives of Lagos reunion