TRIBALISM has been a scourge that has plagued humanity for centuries. The idea that one’s tribe or ethnic group is superior to others has led to countless conflicts and wars throughout history. Unfortunately, tribalism is still a significant problem in Nigeria today, and it threatens the unity and stability of the nation. In this article, we will examine the dangers of tribalism and how it played a major role in the just concluded Nigerian presidential election, with a focus on the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba tribes, the three largest ethnic groups in Nigeria. Nigeria is a country with over 371 ethnic groups, each with its unique culture, tradition and language. Of these, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo are the three largest ethnic groups in Nigeria. These three tribes constitute more than half of Nigeria’s population and have played significant roles in the country’s history, economy, and politics. However, since Nigeria’s independence, tribalism has been a divisive factor between these three tribes, leading to tension and conflicts. The February presidential election saw the emergence of three major contenders – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a Yoruba man; Peter Obi of the Labour Party, an Igbo man and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a Fulani man. The election was hotly contested, with the candidates presenting compelling manifestos and campaign promises. However, in the end, tribalism played a significant role in determining the outcome of the election.

Tribalism has always been a feature of Nigerian politics. Political parties and candidates often use ethnicity and tribal sentiments to garner support and win elections. The problem with this approach is that it breeds division and creates a sense of “us vs. them” mentality among different ethnic groups. This was evident in the just concluded presidential election, where the Yoruba people overwhelmingly supported Bola Tinubu, while the Igbo people threw their weight behind Peter Obi. The danger of tribalism in politics is that it can lead to the marginalisation of certain groups and the exclusion of competent and capable individuals from leadership positions. When a country prioritises tribal and ethnic considerations over merit and competence, they set a dangerous precedent that can have far-reaching consequences. In the case of Nigeria, this has resulted in a situation where individuals from certain ethnic groups are excluded from key positions of power and influence, despite their qualifications and abilities.

Furthermore, tribalism also creates an environment of distrust and suspicion among different ethnic groups. This makes it difficult for people to work together and achieve common goals. In a country as diverse as Nigeria, unity and collaboration are essential for progress and development. However, when people prioritise their ethnic identities over their national identity, it becomes challenging to forge the necessary alliances and partnerships needed for growth and development. The consequences of tribalism can be devastating, as seen in many African countries. In countries like Rwanda, Burundi and Sudan, tribal conflicts have led to civil wars, genocide and widespread human suffering. In Nigeria, one cannot say that the country itself is alien to ethnic or tribal wars. The Nigeria civil war is still fresh in memory and there’s no better name to call it than a tribal war, one that the country may never completely heal from. Nigeria cannot afford to go down this path again. The country has already experienced enough violence and bloodshed in the past, and it is time for Nigerians to reject tribalism and embrace unity and diversity.

The way forward for Nigeria is to promote inclusivity, tolerance and respect for diversity. Political parties and their followers should prioritise merit and competence over ethnicity and tribal considerations when ‘selecting’ or electing candidates during elections. This will ensure that the most qualified and capable individuals are in positions of power and influence, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds. Furthermore, Nigerians must learn to see themselves as Nigerians first before their ethnic identities. This requires a shift in mindset and attitude towards national unity and patriotism. Nigerians must learn to celebrate their diversity and see it as a strength rather than a weakness. Finally, there is the need for the government to invest in education and awareness campaigns to promote national unity and discourage tribalism. Education is key to changing mindsets and attitudes towards ethnicity and promoting inclusivity and diversity. Nigerians must understand the importance of unity in diversity and the dangers of tribalism. The future of Nigeria depends on how well it can manage its diversity and overcome the challenges posed by tribalism. As the saying goes, “united we stand, divided we fall.” Nigerians must stand united and begin to reject tribalism if they want to build a prosperous and peaceful nation. The just concluded Nigerian presidential election should serve as a wake-up call for Nigerians to rise above ethnic and tribal considerations and work towards a united, inclusive and prosperous Nigeria. Observations at the just concluded Nigerian presidential election point to one direction, Nigeria is a ticking bomb which is only waiting for time to explode. From all indications, tribalism poses as one of the major threats to Nigeria’s existence and it may just be the catalyst to the eventual explosion of the country.

Iduh, the Project Director of Peace & Unity Movement in Africa, writes in from Bullet House, Abuja.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE