The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.

Through its partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the Foundation offers world class training programmes to public servants across Africa, empowering them with the skills and knowledge they need to be more effective in their roles.

One such capacity-building programme is the AIG Senior Leaders Programme, recently held in Abuja. Specially designed for federal Permanent Secretaries, the programme allowed participants to draw on their collective experience and the expertise of the programme faculty from the University of Oxford, to explore strategies to deepen public sector reforms for increased effectiveness and integrity in government.

Key learning points from the programme include entrenching integrity in recruitment processes and efficiency in decision-making processes. Additionally, a roadmap was developed to ensure a smooth administrative transition when new ministers are appointed.

Speaking after the conclusion of the programme, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, “Federal Permanent Secretaries play a critical role in driving national development and it was our honour to develop this programme with the University of Oxford to support the Permanent Secretaries as they prepare for the upcoming administrative transition.

“This AIG Senior Leaders Programme is part of our multi-billion naira commitment to supporting the reform efforts of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and building the capacity of the public sector workforce so that they can drive these reforms.”

Since inception, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has trained over 400 public servants through various initiatives including the AIG Public Leaders Programme, the AIG Scholarships and the AIG Fellowships, all run in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Through its partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Foundation also provides technical assistance and funding for key reform priorities of the Nigerian civil service including digitalisation, the introduction of a performance management system and a culture change programme aimed at instilling the right values in the civil service.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE