Should I cut my tonsils?

I have been having sore throat off and on for the past two months despite the drugs I was given at the hospital. Out of frustration, a friend took me to a local herbalist who suggested that the solution to my problem is for him to cut my Tonsil which he claimed to be the cause of my problem. Although I am getting tired of the sore throat, I am equally afraid of cutting my Tonsils. Kindly advise.

Kayode (by SMS)

Surgery is usually considered in cases of recurrent tonsillitis, when the patient has bacterial tonsillitis at least three to five times a year, has taken antibiotics for it several times, and the symptoms greatly affect his or her everyday life. However, it is important to carefully consider this option before making a decision: On the one hand, there’s the hope that surgery will reduce the number of throat infections or make them go away completely. On the other, the surgery carries risks and there’s no guarantee that it will help in the long term. The main risk is bleeding after surgery. This is why any decision about surgery for tonsillitis should be done in consultation with a qualified medical personnel and not a herbalist.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information council workers falsify information

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information council workers falsify information

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information