Shi’ites celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad’s daughter with procession

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Friday held a procession in Abuja to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Fatimatuz-Zahra (sa).

The IMN also known as Shi’ites described Fatimatuz-Zahra as the leader of all women from the first, till the last of creation.

This is contained in a statement signed by Fatima Ismail Hassan on behalf of the Sisters Forum of the Islamic movement under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

The statement said Lady Zahra (sa) was the only surviving daughter of the seal of the Prophets.

“She was born on 20th, Jimada Thani, 8 years before hijrah. Fatima (sa) had siblings; Ibrahim and Abdallah who died in their childhood.

“Following their death, the Quraysh began to mock Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him (pbuh), that he is without posterity. Allah (SWT) consoled the Prophet (pbuh) that he was given abundant good (the birth of lady Zahra), this was revealed in surah Al-Kawthar Q 108”, the statement said.

The IMN further described Fatimatuz-Zahra (sa) as the radiant pearl of knowledge, piety, and virtue, unfortunately, limited information to buttress these points is available in Islamic history books.

“Lady Zahra (sa) illuminates our minds with the appropriate manner to think of fellow humans, and the way we act with them. Her son, Hassan (as) narrated that, he always hears his mother pray for the faithful men and women, naming each one of them without including herself. When asked, she says: my son, the neighbor, then the home.

“Lady Zahra (sa) lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation. She is best daughter, spouse, and mother to her parents, husband and children respectively.

“The mother of the believers Aisha narrates, “I have not seen anyone who resembled the Holy Prophet (pbuh) more in manners, habits, character, and in the method of sitting and standing than Fatimah, the daughter of the messenger of Allah”.





“Abdullah bin Mas’ud also narrates that the Prophet (pbuh) said ‘Fatima has protected her honor and purity in such a way that Allah has forbidden the fire for her children’.

“Authentic traditions where the Prophet mentioned that ‘Fatima is a part of me, whatever hurts her hurts me’ have been narrated. Other narrations stated that the Prophet (pbuh) said to Fatima (sa) ‘whoever fight against you, I will fight against them and I will make peace with whomever you make peace’. She was a champion and icon of fight against evil during her lifetime. She stood firmly against the oppressors of her time”, statement noted.

The Shi’ites called on Muslims to research into the life of Lady Fatima (sa), as there are great lessons to be learned in terms of her struggle in the path of Allah, role in business and charity, family, and contributions to Islamic knowledge.