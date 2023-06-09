FOLLOWING the shake-up at the top echelon of the Federal Civil Service, Dr. Yakubu Kofar-Mata has been deployed as Permanent Secretary to the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Kofar-Mata replaces Dr. Mary Ogbe, who has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

A statement by Mr Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, FCSC, on Thursday noted that the redeployment of the Permanent Secretaries was in line with extant rules and regulations guiding the operations and movement of Officers in the Federal Civil Service.

He noted that the new Permanent Secretary, Dr. Yakubu Kofar-Mata, was warmly received and took over the mantle of administrative leadership of the Commission from Dr. Mrs. Mary Ogbe.

Speaking during the formal handover ceremony held at the Boardroom of the Commission, the Hon. Chairman of FCSC, Dr. Tukur Bello Ingawa, stated that the movement of Dr. Ogbe is in line with the pooling system in the service: noting that “there is no permanent station for any civil servant”.

He commended the outgoing Permanent Secretary for her initiatives and innovations which have made the Commission a conducive working environment for the staff.

He wished Dr. Ogbe a successful and fulfilling tenure in her new post, while urging the new Permanent Secretary to be open and transparent in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Also speaking, some of the Commissioners in charge of some states of the Federation in the Commission complimented and acknowledged Dr. Ogbe’s excellent performance in their goodwill messages during the ceremony.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kofar-Mata thanked the Honourable Chairman and the Commissioners for the warm reception accorded him.

He expressed delight at his posting to the Federal Civil Service Commission based on the pivotal role of the Commission to the continuous existence of the Civil Service, and his conviction that he would be able to contribute to making the Commission a great place to work.

He said he would observe, learn, follow due process and build a high performing team.





Speaking during the ceremony, Dr. Ogbe enjoined the management and staff to accord Dr. Kofar-Mata the requisite maximum cooperation and support to succeed in office.