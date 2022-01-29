Sex channels make wives to initiate sex

One secret husbands must keep close to the chest is the sex channels of their wives. This is because it is one thing that works like magic to make a wife initiate sex in her marriage. This has no hold back even with the religious or tradition inclined wives. All wives will turn jelly when their husbands tune in to the sex channels. Apart from my personal experience with my husband, this secret of sex channels was first mentioned to me by a 70+ year-old man, when I started writing for Saturday Tribune. According to the man, a woman will throw caution to the wind to have sex with a man who will get her on her sex channel. This is the turn on for any woman, any time, any day, when it comes to the matter of sex.

According to the man, getting a woman to have sex with you is like getting the television channel of your choice. Until you tune in to the frequency of that television channel, you will never be able to enjoy the programs from the television station. Likewise is the case with a woman in the matter of sex. You must get her on her sex channel, otherwise you will not enjoy sex with her, or make her enjoy sex with you. That is why foreplay is important in the act of sex. That play is to help get the sex channel of your wife. Once accomplished, the remaining part of the sex act becomes easy.

What is a sex channel?

It is the highest sexual pleasure point of a woman. It is her point of no return, where she wants to have sex, like a monkey who sees banana, and will stop at nothing to have that banana. That is when you begin to hear funny expressions such as….. You know what I mean? If you don’t know, then you have been doing badly in bed with your wife. You have to change your game, otherwise, you will lose her, or share her with another man. I am sure you don’t want that to happen. No husband does. Then, get a copy of my book, Enjoying Great Sex Life. It’s worth more than the monetary value.

Categories of Sex Channels

Though, there is usually one channel for a woman, it will be good for husbands to know the different types so as to guide them in the search for the channel for individual wife.

Clitoris channel: this is tuned to using the finger tips to stimulate the clitoris in a soft and tender way. This produces pleasure for every woman. But, if it is your wife’s channel, the signal will be so strong for you to have a good reception. By the time she comes on, switching over to the Reversed Cow-girl style will almost drive her wild with joy.

Pubic hair/ Vagina channel: this is accessed by gentle strokes and pulls with your fingers.

Nipples Channel: this channel will be available with the use of finger tips and/or tongue on it. Suckling away at the nipples also produces the desired result. However, be careful not to attack the breasts, but gently caress it. If not, you will get turned down by her, instead of turning her on. In case you are wondering what constitute an attack: biting the breasts with teeth or pulling at the breasts.

Buttocks Channel: the tool for tuning in to this channel is your hands, by caressing and fondling away at it.

Inner thighs Channel: you gently strove or rub the inner of the thighs to get signal from this channel.

Kissing Channel: you have to be able to master different types of kisses if this is the sex channel of your wife. You produce real fireworks here with the lips and tongue.

Once you get the sex channel of your wife, you can be rest assured that she will be the one to initiate sex with you. The game changer is to be able to identify the sex channel, and stylishly tune in to it without her being conscious of what you are doing. Once you get her, she will rush you like bees attacking honeycomb. If you try to touch your wife in a particular spot, and she is kind of trying to stop you from doing so, it may be a pointer to her sex channel.Once at the right channel, you can go on to other channels as well. They all can produce pleasure for the wife

