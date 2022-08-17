Seven family members die of food poisoning in Zamfara

Seven members of a family on Tuesday died of food poisoning in Danbaza village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the victims’ lost their lives as a result of eating mixed vegetables with corn.

It was learned that the incident occurred after the family members ate the mixed vegetables with corn popularly, known as Dambu, which was prepared as their dinner.

It was further gathered that the victims include two married women and five teenagers of the same family.

A source closed to the family members, Muhammad Kabir, said as soon as the people finished the meal, four of the victims died instantly, while three were rushed to hospital where they also died.

According to him, the victims were alleged to use poisonous substances in the cooking of the meal.

The victims have since been buried in their home town, Danbaza on Tuesday, in the state.

When contacted, Maradun local government’s sole administrator, Umar Mu’azu, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and added that representatives from the local government were sent to condole the victim’s family.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.