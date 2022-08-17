2023: Ensure victory for APC, Ondo APC Chairman charges women

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, has charged women leaders in the state to ensure victory for the party and its candidates during the coming general elections.

Adetimehin who gave this charge while receiving leaders of market women from the local government areas across the state urged the women to commence mass mobilization for 2023.

He described women as undisputable agents for success during campaigns and elections and expressed appreciation to the Chief (Mrs) Olufunke Adu-led group of Iyaloja for its consistent and unwavering support to the party over the years and appealed for more efforts to ensure APC wins roundly during the general elections.

He counselled that it would be in the interest of all for the party to remain in power beyond 2023, saying, “It is more difficult to build or bounce back from defeat.”

He further suggested that prayers should be consistently offered to the state chapter and its leadership before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“I want to hand over the party to the Iyalojas in their various units and wards for better delivery of votes during the elections,” he said.

Adetimehin assured the group that the “party will continue to reciprocate your commitment and selfless contributions to this party”.

Earlier, the Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Adu called for a better appreciation from various stakeholders at local government levels.

She explained that the group crave the direction of the party ahead of electioneering campaigns for 2023.

Chief Adu assured the group would work assiduously to enhance the chances of the ruling party during the general elections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE