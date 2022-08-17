2023: Ensure victory for APC, Ondo APC Chairman charges women

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ensure victory for APC, Resist Muslim/Muslim, Address insecurity in the country, defection in Kaduna, lanlehin reconciliation committee, Nentawe as governorship candidate, Northern APC Speakers endorse, Kogi APC mobilises for Tinubu, APC seeks genuine reconciliation, APC commences fact-finding, APC primary that produces Tinubu, scholars’ group, I won’t be part, Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders, APC Convention: Oyegun leads, APC aspirants call for fresh primary election in Atisbo/Saki East state constituency, Plateau APC elders absolve, Crisis rocks Ondo APC, No consensus candidate, APC gubernatorial aspirant petitions, Every member important, APC NWC concludes screening, Taraba APC leaders draw, APC declared winner of Imo bye-election, Defection of Anambra deputy gov, total victory for Andy Uba, Group commends Buhari, Supreme Court Verdict, APC Ward Congress: Seek, APC youths charge new, APC Congresses: Rivers APC, Ngige as APC leader, APC youth call for peaceful resolution, APC, APC Caretaker committee, APC NWC dissolved, defect to APC, Rivers APC, ladoja group joins apc, Niger State APC Primaries: Police and other security agencies battle ready, There was no delegate conference in Kaduna, says APC gubernatorial aspirant, Taraba APC Guber aspirant denies stepping down for an anointed candidate

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, has charged women leaders in the state to ensure victory for the party and its candidates during the coming general elections.

Adetimehin who gave this charge while receiving leaders of market women from the local government areas across the state urged the women to commence mass mobilization for 2023.

He described women as undisputable agents for success during campaigns and elections and expressed appreciation to the Chief (Mrs) Olufunke Adu-led group of Iyaloja for its consistent and unwavering support to the party over the years and appealed for more efforts to ensure APC wins roundly during the general elections.

He counselled that it would be in the interest of all for the party to remain in power beyond 2023, saying, “It is more difficult to build or bounce back from defeat.”

He further suggested that prayers should be consistently offered to the state chapter and its leadership before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“I want to hand over the party to the Iyalojas in their various units and wards for better delivery of votes during the elections,” he said.

Adetimehin assured the group that the “party will continue to reciprocate your commitment and selfless contributions to this party”.

Earlier, the Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Adu called for a better appreciation from various stakeholders at local government levels.

She explained that the group crave the direction of the party ahead of electioneering campaigns for 2023.

Chief Adu assured the group would work assiduously to enhance the chances of the ruling party during the general elections.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Use your PVCs to end APC misrule, Ayu tells Nigerians

Latest News

2023: APC mulls stakeholders conference

Latest News

2023: We will shock APC in Lagos with sweeping defeat, Atiku allies vow

Latest News

Electing Tinubu will mean third term for Buhari ― PDP group

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More