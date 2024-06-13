The Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Legislative Upper Chamber, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has appointed 23 advisers into various portfolios.

This is part of fulfilling his electoral promises to accommodate the interests of diverse groups representing the people of Delta South effectively and to bring governance closer to the people.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Warri, Delta State.

He stated that this was in fulfillment of his campaign promises to involve his constituents in decision-making on how to bring the dividends of democracy to them.

Those appointed include Prophet Jones Ode Erue as Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters; Rear Admiral John Onoriode Kpokpogri (retd) as Senior Special Adviser on Defence; and Dr. Andrew Egunoma as Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties, Social Welfare & Poverty Alleviation.

Others include High Chief Augustine O. Seibi (JP) as Senior Special Adviser on Conflict Resolution; Hon. (Chief) Uyouyou Edhekpo as Senior Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Chief Dillion Oyuwe as Senior Special Adviser on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Chief Miller Akpoili as Senior Special Adviser on HOSTCOM.

Among the appointees are also Mr. Paul Emumena Michael as Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity/Information & National Orientation; Chief Gabriel Yabaka as Senior Special Adviser on Chieftaincy, Cultural and Traditional Affairs; Mr. Ogbegbe Misan as Special Adviser on Local Content; Chief (Mrs.) Rita Avberovba as Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation; Dr. Yabrade Moses as Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs & Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP); and Mr. Ese Azakaza as Special Adviser on Gas.

Also on the list are Mr. Victor Omuno as Special Adviser on Science and Technology; Mr. Cheke Emiko as Special Adviser on Employment, Labour, and Productivity; Apostle Liberty Usiayo as Special Adviser on Religious Matters; Mr. Tonye Karowa as Special Adviser on Upstream Petroleum; and Mr. Ofehe Goodie as Special Adviser on Police Affairs.

The final group of appointees includes Chief Solomon Akpotu as Special Adviser on Agriculture Production, Services and Rural Development; Chief Kenneth Ogbe as Special Adviser on Housing and Urban Development; Mrs. Beauty Warejuowei as Special Adviser on Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF); Mr. Kenneth Rawlings Okah as Special Adviser on Aviation; and Ms. Christabel Egbaniyon as Special Adviser on Health.

According to Senator Joel-Onowakpo, the appointments take immediate effect, adding that they were carefully considered with the overall aim of making his office more efficient, service-oriented, and accessible to his constituents.

He added that more appointments shall be made as the need arises.

“While congratulating the appointees, I appeal to all Delta South constituents and the general public to give them the necessary cooperation and support, so that we can grow our beloved Senatorial District and nation together in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR,” the financial expert pleaded.