The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has ordered the deployment of 5,112 personnel to beef up security in the FCT before and during the Sallah celebration.

He stated that the deployment would cover all the nooks and crannies of the six (6) Area Councils as well as the city centre, especially sensitive locations, soft targets, black spots, and flashpoints prone to criminal activities. This measure aims at ensuring that residents enjoy a peaceful holiday this season.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Samuel Idoko, said Odumosu has equally warned miscreants, vandals, and other mischief-makers to keep off critical national assets and infrastructure as the Corps would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone caught or found culpable.

He also cautioned against burning tires on the roads, as it affects the integrity of the road and constitutes an act of vandalism. Anyone caught would face the law.

The Commandant warned all those who take advantage of festive seasons to commit acts of vandalism of infrastructures such as streetlights, solar panels, and batteries to desist, as the command has personnel all over the FCT. Anyone caught perpetrating such criminal acts would be punished.

“The FCT administration has spent so much to provide good roads and other basic infrastructure for residents of the FCT. We will, therefore, not tolerate any act that will sabotage the effort of the government,” he stated.

Odumosu also charged Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to deploy massively in their various jurisdictions and ensure adequate security coverage in all places of interest.

He urged personnel to be committed, vigilant, responsive, and resolute in their avowed commitment to ensuring a crime-free environment and a hitch-free celebration devoid of security breaches or threats.

“The Corps is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents and the protection of Critical National Assets in the FCT.

“You are to ensure 24-hour protection of all these infrastructures and the holiday makers in the city. We must show commitment in the discharge of our duties as law enforcers.

“However, there is no room for carelessness or overzealousness while carrying out your duties, and the operational order must be followed to ensure professionalism on your part,” he said.

The Commandant has deployed all special forces such as the Armed Squad, Intelligence and undercover officers, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Female Strike Force, Special Crack Squad (operation Adaka-su), and Agro Rangers to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Odumosu assured residents of the FCT that the Command would join other sister agencies to provide security at prayer grounds all over the FCT, at motor parks, recreational centers, and other places of interest.

“The Commandant felicitates with all Muslim faithfuls in the FCT as they mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebration and pray that Almighty Allah accepts their sacrifice,” the statement added.