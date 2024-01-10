The senator representing Lagos West District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has expressed condolences on the passing of the Baba Adinni of Lagos and the Lagos Central Mosque chairman, Sheikh Abdul Afis Abou.

In a statement, Senator Adebule commiserated with the family, the Muslim community in Lagos State, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the death of the esteemed scholar.

The lawmaker thanked Allah for “the worthy life Baba lived throughout.”

The former Lagos State deputy governor described Sheikh Abou as a thorough bred scholar whose impact transcended beyond the country’s borders.

According to her, Nigerians will miss his depth of knowledge and views on a wide range of issues, as well as his wisdom, which he employed to address critical matters.

She said, “Nigeria has lost a great icon. He was an embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and good character. Baba was a highly humble person who related to everyone, irrespective of age, tribe, or religious affiliation.

“Nigerians will miss him. His death is a significant loss to the Muslim community. On behalf of the people of Lagos West Senatorial District, I extend my condolences to the immediate family of Sheikh Abdul Afis Abou, the Muslim community, President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and all Lagosians on the loss of a revered scholar.

“May Allah overlook Baba’s shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. I pray that Allah gives the immediate family the strength to bear the loss.”

