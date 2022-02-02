Senate President lauds ninth NASS, inaugurates constituency projects in A’Ibom

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has commended the performance of the current ninth National Assembly, saying members had demonstrated enough devotion to providing the dividends of democracy to their constituents.

The Senate President spoke when he joined Governor Udom Emmanuel and other dignitaries recently to inaugurate a 1.3-kilometre Ifa Ikot Akpan road, Etoi and a multipurpose recreational complex, initiated and completed by Senator Bassey Albert in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Besides, Senator Lawan eulogised the leadership capacity of Governor Emmanuel, noting that despite belonging to different political parties, he was happy to attest to the good leadership attributes of the state governor.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has placed the interest of the nation as a top priority and he is a partner of development in the country,” Lawan said.

The Senate President described the multipurpose recreational complex as a project with dual capacity that would provide physical fitness and mental development and called on the people of the state to take advantage of its numerous advantages.

Senator Lawan also extolled the leadership qualities of Senator Albert as a pace setter, a man of vision and a patriotic leader who puts the interest of his constituents first.

He recalled a bill co-sponsored by Senator Albert to amend the deep offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract which became a law, adding that his performance in the senate demonstrated exemplary attributes of a passionate leader.

“I am pleased to be here, for me this is homecoming. We are here to thank God for what our colleague, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan has achieved here for the people of his senatorial district.

“This multipurpose complex is not only for sports, but for education and learning as well, what we have here is both physical fitness and mental development.

“I want to add that the people of this senatorial district and the state should take advantage of it.

“For us in the senate it is our constituency first, because you voted for us, and you voted for Senator Bassey Albert and I am so proud of him,” Lawan added.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel joined Senator Albert in thanking God for making the projects come to fruition to the benefit of Akwa Ibom people, adding that the multipurpose recreational complex will serve as an alternative for tourists to relax in the state.

The governor, who described the project as befitting the purpose, prayed God for peace, tranquility and development and urged the people to take advantage of the project and also safeguard it for posterity.

“I want to thank God for the multipurpose recreational complex has been dedicated to God and I want to join my voice in saying that this place shall be for peace, tranquility and development of our people,” Emmanuel added.

In his thanksgiving, Senator Albert stated that he is a man God had shown mercy throughout his life.

He said that the project was designed to meet the needs of the people in the state, adding that 30 pioneer students would be presented certificates from the ICT centre, among other benefits to be derived from the multipurpose complex.

‘’There is nothing as good as thanking God in the presence of the congregation of believers, to thank the only God that has been there for you from the beginning and, especially if you find a man that God has helped.

“I am one man that God has helped. Where you are going to commission today sits on three-hectares of land with a standard football field, ICT centre to drill people on digital proficiency and we will present certificates to first 30 graduands who benefited from the International Certified Training,” the senator said.