Owing to the planned visit of President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly on Wednesday and other activities lined up for the first anniversary of his administration, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions has postponed its public hearing on bills seeking to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Act.

The hearing, which was also fixed for Thursday, May 30, coincides with some of the anniversary engagements of the invited participants at the public hearing.

Tinubu will visit the National Assembly on Wednesday to commemorate 25 years of democratic governance in Nigeria and the role of the legislature in sustaining it.

The President will also inaugurate the National Assembly’s e-library, which was conceived during the tenure of the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Clerk of the Senate Committee, Mrs Tinuke Ogunrinde, said in a statement on Tuesday that the public hearing was postponed due to conflicting schedules and clashes of national events in commemoration of the first year anniversary of the President’s administration.

She added that the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, among other key stakeholders who are expected to make presentations on the critical bills, will be engaged with the President as he inaugurates and commissions several projects all over country during this period.

The statement reads partly, “Members of the public are hereby informed that the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions on the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Bills earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024, has been postponed till further notice.

“A new date and time for the public hearing will be communicated.”

