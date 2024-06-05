Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, has shown interest in enhancing more secure and cost-effective water transportation services in Niger Delta communities.

Ekpenyong who represents Cross River Southern senatorial district in the senate, highlighted the cost-effectiveness of water transportation for heavy cargo and called for the expansion of the project across the Niger Delta region for enhanced connectivity.

Speaking at the inauguration of Abitto Ferry Jetty Service in Calabar, he emphasised the pivotal role of waterways infrastructure in driving economic growth, noting that the ferry services will reduce the travel time between Calabar and Uyo to about 30 minutes.

“This is the beginning of further development of our waterways infrastructure, it is very important that our waterways are developed, the most cost effective means of transporting goods and services, especially heavy cargo. We expect an expansion across other states of our region.

With this, you are creating jobs and promoting commerce. This is clearly a good omen,” he said.

Managing Director, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who described Abitto ferry services as a game-changer in water transportation business, said that NDDC will partner the group to connect communities in the region.

He noted that the partnership will provide safe means of transportation in the communities and stimulate their local economy, especially in those hard to reach communities.

Chairman of Abitto Global Services, Richard Akinaka, underscores the commitment to fostering collaboration with non-state actors to advance the water transportation sector and promote regional integration, noting that the idea of establishing the ferry service was to reduce the travel time between Calabar and Uyo.

“This is very important, especially against the background of the bad state of Calabar-Itu road. We emerged as a result of the need to provide comfortable means of transportation and to create employment opportunities. I am proud to announce that about 90 percent of the entire infrastructure, including the boats, was built by us here in Calabar.

“The launch of Abitto Ferry Service signifies a new era of partnership and progress, connecting the inseparable sister states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” he affirmed.

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Timi Alaibe, who was the guest of honour, commended Chief Akinaka for his dedication to service and entrepreneurship.

Alaibe applauded the initiative as a symbol of creativity and community commitment, expressing delight at witnessing an innovative idea that will enhance the wellbeing of the local residents.

Chairman Obong of Calabar Executive Forum, Chief Gershom Henshaw and the Managing Director of Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Prince Ojoi Ekpenyong, were also in attendance.

