A member of the National Assembly representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Daniel has stressed the need for the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to checkmate the activities of the quacks masquerading as qualified pharmacists in the Country

Daniel made this known at the opening of a multi-million naira Sunrise Mall at Theophilus Akinyele Way, Oluyole Extension, Ibadan at the weekend.

The lawmaker stated that the activities of the quacks pose a threat to the health and well-being of the citizenry.

According to him, “There is a need for members of the PSN to unite in their efforts to flush out the quaks masquerading as professionals.

Also, I want to commend the efforts of Pharm. Remi Omotoso for his vision which is aimed at creating employment as well boost his profession.

“I want his colleagues to follow suit as the government can’t do it all.

In his address, Omotoso described the opening of SUNRISE MALL as a continuation of our desire to create world-class retail destinations at strategic locations of our great city.

He said his vision is in tandem with the giant strides of Otunba Daniel, then as the Governor of Ogun state to develop the state, especially in the area of Tourism and Social development.

His words, SUNRISE MALL Akala, situated in the fast-developing urban district of Ibadan, capital city of Oyo state just like other Malls at Ring Road and Bodija represent a commitment to innovation, excellence and community development.

“We have designed this space to be more than just a shopping centre – it’s a hub for connection, entertainment and inspiration, conceptualized to provide a convenient and relaxing shopping experience for the residents and visitors to the city in a well-secured environment.

“The Mall is equipped with state of the art facilities and equipment to achieve this purpose, our clients and their customers are therefore assured of excellent service comparable with what is obtainable internationally”

