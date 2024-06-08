The Chairman of Oluyole local government, Engr. Akeem Olatunji has conducted a staff verification exercise in the council in order to enhance operational efficiency.

The audit which was carried out during the week was geared towards ensuring the local government workers are alive to their responsibilities at the workplace and to also earn the salary they receive.

Olatunji, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend allayed speculated concerns that the exercise aimed at laying off some local government staff as false while reiterating his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the workforce in the council.

According to the Council boss, the audit was essential to evaluate the current workforce, identify skill gaps, determine if there were ‘ghost’ workers, and streamline roles to optimize productivity.

Olatunji emphasized the importance of a well-organized workforce in delivering effective governance and quality services to the people of Oluyole LG in line with his electoral promise.

Olatunji, who noted that discoveries have been made after the exercise in areas that require immediate improvement, also reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the local government operates at its highest potential to meet the needs of the council.

“The staff audit was to assess and evaluate the performance of local government staff, qualifications, and adherence to job descriptions in line with the dictates of local government service regulations.

“The exercise has also afforded us the opportunity to identify areas where additional training or support may be required to enhance staff capacity and effectiveness.

“Conducting this staff audit is crucial for us to understand the strengths and weaknesses of our workforce. By identifying areas for improvement, we can implement targeted strategies to bolster work efficiency and better serve the good people of Oluyole.

“The audit process involves engaging with employees through interviews, performance evaluations, and reviewing job responsibilities. It was essentially to ensure that staff members are aligned with the goals and objectives of the local government in the spirit of accountability, transparency, and excellence.” Olatunji stated.

While emphasizing the importance of transparency throughout the audit process, Olatunji assured that their feedback and concerns will be taken into consideration and duly addressed.

He further reiterated his commitment to building a conducive work environment where employees feel valued and empowered to contribute meaningfully to the development of Oluyole LG while commending the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Oluyole LG chapter for their cooperation throughout the exercise.

