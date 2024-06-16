Kogi Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has vowed to continue to make security of lives and properties a top priority of his administration.

Ododo was speaking shortly after the Eid Kabir prayers at the Okene central praying ground on Sunday.

“We will make sure that Kogi is not a fertile land for criminals to come and test their intelligence.”

While making reference to the last kidnap in Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, the governor said that the criminals wanted to test water, but said it was unfortunate that they failed and that wherever they are, they are languishing in their pain if still alive.

Gov. Ododo expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, all the security agencies, and local Vigilantees for the efforts in rescuing the abducted students, condole with the families of two out of the 31 students who died in the hands of the kidnappers.

He asked Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration for sober reflection, adding that “the occasion calls for sacrifice, love, and empathy as Muslims are expected to be their brother’s keeper”.

He called on Nigerians, particularly people of Kogi State to key into the programs and policies of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as they are meant to better the nation.

The governor called for intense prayers for the present administration to overcome the challenges.

“The President is resolutely committed to bringing a new lease of life for the people despite the initial difficulties”. He added.

The royal father, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Muhammed Anaje congratulated Muslims and urged them to imbibe the teaching of the religion through constant emulation of the prophet Muhammad’s deeds and ways of life.

The Chief Imam of Ebiraland Sheik Salihu Abere prayed to God to give the Governor the strength and patience to pilot the affairs of the state.

He called on Muslims to love one another and extend that to non-Muslims in the spirit of peace, and unity as exemplified by the holy prophet Muhammad.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE