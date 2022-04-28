Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May

In what appears like a quick move to save his first marriage after welcoming a new baby from another woman, actor Yul Edochie has described May, his first wife and mother of four kids as his number woman.

Edochie, who drew the ire of his wife on social media platforms yesterday when he revealed that he has welcomed a new son from his second wife, a Nollywood actress.

The face of the baby and new wife which were shared on Edochie’s Instagram page attracted public outrage with his wife also commenting on the post, saying “God will judge you both”, as the issue dominated social media platforms throughout yesterday.

In the wake of the revelation, Tribune Online reported that May was contemplating leaving his husband as the relationship between her and Edochie grew from bad to worse in the last 24 hours.

Early this morning, Edochie posted May’s picture on his Instagram and captioned it , “Number One”, in what is believed to be a desperate move to save his first marriage and reassured May of his love and commitment to what they share.