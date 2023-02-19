Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed the report of collapsing the structure of the party in Oyo state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The National Secretary of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye, who stated this in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital, described the report as false and mischievous.

The former Minister of Power and Steel noted that Alh. Kola Balogun who was said to have announced the so-called collapse of structures does not have the authority to speak for the party as he was suspended in August 2018 and later expelled by the party in February 2019.

According to Agunloye, Balogun was suspended for anti-party activities in 2018 for leaking SDP Party documents to the PDP while he was acting State Chairman of SDP in Oyo State ahead of the 2019 governorship election. Dr Agunloye reiterated that the former Acting SDP State Chairman of Oyo state is a persona non-granta to SDP.

He also maintained that Mr Supo Shonibare also had been expelled from the Party on February 11 2019 and had finally settled for another political party early this year, saying he had since ceased to be a member of the party for four years.

In his own words, Agunloye said, “Everything in the story about the structure collapse is false, fake, and misleading except the name of Engr Makinde and the spelling of Oyo; all other things in the story should be disregarded.”

He said “The Oyo state chapter of the Social Democratic Party is not interested in the Makinde-Balogun voyage. We only want the unsuspecting public to know the facts that we are not in any talks with Engr Seyi Makinde as we are solidly behind our own SDP Governorship Candidate, Barrister Michael Lana, who is doing very well and is much loved by the people of Oyo State.”

“We urge our members and supporters to be watchful, resolute and determined for victories in 2023 as the SDP remains united and committed to Social Justice”.