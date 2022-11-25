SDP, ACCORD, NNPP, PDP members defect to APC in Oyo

No fewer than 4,000 members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) and Accord Party dumped their parties in Ibadan Southeast, Ibadan North-East and Ido Local Government Areas of the State have defected to the All Progressives Congress, (APC)

The defectors who were jointly led by Abdullah Inakoju, Hammed Inakoju and Mr Seyi Olojede Baba Alase of PDP and Alhaji Aleshinloye of the SDP were received by Senator Teslim Folarin, the 2023 governorship candidate of the APC; Barrister Sharafadeen Alli, 2023 Oyo South Senatorial candidate; Dr Isiaka Kolawole, Director-General of 2023 Oyo APC Campaign Council and other party gladiators.

Addressing the crowd at Christ Church School, the venue of the meeting of Ibadan Southeast APC, Hon. Inakoju and Alhaji Aleshinloye said their decisions to leave their former parties for APC was informed by the pro-masses agenda of Senator Folarin for the people of Oyo State.

“We have seen the need to join APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Folarin to move Oyo forward”.

“Our defection today signals the imminent demise of the PDP in Oyo State, particularly in Ibadan Southeast LGA as our exit is going to open a floodgate of defections”.

Similarly in Ibadan North-East LGA on Tuesday at St Cyprian Catholic School, Ibadan North-East NNPP women leader and Personal Assistant to Chief Adebisi Olopoeyan, Mrs Mubo Taiwo; and Hon. Okiki Akala led scores of NNPP to join the progressive party.

Senator Folarin in his remarks expressed delight at the decisions taken by the members of the opposition parties to defect to the APC. He assured the defectors of proper integration, justice and fair play that the party is known for over the years”.

The APC governorship candidate reaffirmed his determination to ensure good governance in Oyo State when elected as Governor in March 2023, adding that his administration would invest in things that will make life meaningful and worthwhile for the good people of the state.

Mass defection also hits Accord Party in Ward 4 of Ido LGA. Leaders of the decampees included Ismail Omoniyi, Tijani Fatai, Anifa Adedeji Alesu, Mr Kazeem, Afolabi Mukaila Afobaje and among others.

They attributed the mass exodus to the current state of Oyo State where the masses are feeling the severe pains of almost 4 years of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led PDP maladministration and hardship, especially the issue of insecurity, bad state of infrastructure, nosediving education sector, corruption, increasing debt profile and paralysation of local government administration.

The Oyo APC is therefore hopeful that in the coming days, it will continue witnessing mass movements and defections of notable members from the PDP and other parties, which will make its chances very smooth at the 2023 general elections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE