Save Nigeria urgently, commence process for new constitution, eminent Nigerians urge Buhari

A national think thank group, The Gravitas Group for Good Governance, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately commence the process of writing a new constitution for fairness, justice and equity to reign in the nation.

The group comprises eminent Nigerians that include Akogun Tola Adeniyi, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, Dr Kunle Olajide, Ambassador Folake Marcus Bello, Professor Mojibaolu Okome, Lady Modupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Professor Gbenga Ayeni, Chief Rotimi Osuntola and Professor Anthony Kila.

A statement signed by the group particularly said it was expedient for Buhari to immediately submit an executive bill for a new constitution that recognises the diversity of the nation, devolves powers and resources to states, allows federating units determine their order of priorities, establishes state police.

According to the group, the new constitution should also bring about a massive reduction in the cost of governance, review the political recruitment process to accommodate new faces and debar the recycling of set of persons with a similar mindset about realities in the country.

In its prognosis of the #EndSARS protests, the group noted that the violent aftermath of the protest epitomised the frustration of Nigerians about the state of affairs of the country and the disconnect between government and the governed.

Noting that government was behind the impoverishment of many citizens, the group cautioned government officials against referring to hapless Nigerians as hoodlums, hooligans or criminals.

It warned that the crisis in the past few weeks could be tip of the iceberg, and urged public office holders, legislators to be closer to their constituents for them to be responsive to their needs.

In addition, the Gravitas group called for the disengagement of all Security Chiefs, especially the Inspector General of Police (IGP), while it demanded a formal apology from the Federal Government for the Lekki Tollgate shooting.

While commiserating with parents and relatives of victims of #EndSARS protests related events, in the past weeks, the group urged government at all levels to ensure compensation for those who suffered massive losses.

