Sanwo-Olu to receive dethroned emir Sanusi in Lagos

The Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is on his way to visit the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai made this known to journalists during his visit to Awe, where Sanusi returned to from Loko in Nasarawa.

El-Rufai explained that Sanusi will be leaving for Lagos through Abuja.

It would be recalled that The Emir’s release from detention comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.

The ruling judge in the case, Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.