Sanwo-Olu to receive dethroned emir Sanusi in Lagos

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Sanwo-Olu Sanusi

The Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is on his way to visit the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai made this known to journalists during his visit to Awe, where Sanusi returned to from Loko in Nasarawa.

El-Rufai explained that Sanusi will be leaving for Lagos through Abuja.

ALSO READ: Education sector records 80 percent corruption in Oyo State ― Makinde

It would be recalled that The Emir’s release from detention comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.

The ruling judge in the case, Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

El Rufai visits former Kano emir Sanusi in Nassarawa

Latest News

Buhari assures Guinea Bissau’s new president of his full support

Latest News

Education sector records 80 percent corruption in Oyo State ― Makinde

Latest News

Toke Makinwa, Ebuka to host red carpet at 7th AMVCAs

Comments