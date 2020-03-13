Babalola promises IBELCDA inhabitants dividends of democracy

By Olawale Olaniyan
Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State, Honourable Abiodun Babalola, has promised the people of his community dividends of democracy.

Babalola made the pledge while speaking during the town hall’s meeting organised in the council area.

The council boss said all the needs of the people shall be included in the budget and shall be provided accordingly.
He thanked the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, for the laudable programmes his administration has initiated so far, where people would be able to specify their needs.

He urged all and sundry to continue to support the Makinde administration to enjoy dividends of democracy.

Present at the meeting were the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, permanent secretary, ministry of local government, political stalwarts, traditional rulers, and religious leaders, among others.

While addressing the gathering, Mrs Orisadeyi commended the people of the council area for their steadfastness with the Makinde administration.
Orisadeyi used the avenue to highlight various achievements of the governor ranging from agriculture, education, health to security which recently gave birth to Amotekun Security outfit.

