Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday announced that his government will embark on health palliatives that will improve the well-being of the citizens.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking at the 2023 Community Day Celebration, themed: “Community Engagement: A Veritable Tool for Infrastructure Development on Rural Communities,” which was held at the Police College Ground, and organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu, while giving the pledge, explained that his administration was aware of the growing cost of pharmaceutical drugs in the country and would provide subvention to citizens on medical products as it was done in the transportation sector as well as in food distributions.

He said the subsidies on health care services and products was meant to cushion the economic challenges facing the citizens, particularly the rural communities.

“We are not going to leave you in various communities, we will continue to provide amenities for all of you in rural areas, we are not going to stay at the Ikoyi and Island axis. We are going to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Today, we are here to appreciate you and thank you for your efforts aimed at developing the grassroots. As you know, we have slashed the transport fare. We have provided palliatives of foodstuff. We are going to do more. But the cost of drugs is also rising. As a responsive and responsible government, we will also provide palliatives on medicines,” he said.

The governor said, in fulfillment of a promise made earlier in the year, his administration had created a Department of Rural Development, pointing out that the office was dedicated to taking complaints from and addressing the needs of the people particularly in the state’s suburbs.

He maintained that the day’s event was meant to appreciate the people of Lagos for their various self-help projects which he said complemented the government’s efforts.

The Chairman of the Community Development Advisory Council (CDAC), Alhaji Azeez Amusat, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support and commitment to the welfare of citizens in the state.

He equally appreciated him for the confidence reposed in the council, particularly the distribution of palliatives to residents across the state.

He, however, appealed to the governor to remember the council’s requests made during the last community day celebration, listing the requests to include erection of community house, mobility, among others.

Special Adviser to the Governor of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, said the theme of the event resonates with the state’s developmental agenda.

Agbaje appreciated all the LCDAs in the state for their support through self-help projects, saying that such assistance had complemented government’s efforts at delivering dividends of democracy to the state.

He also thanked the newly inaugurated Amusat-led CDAC for their selfless efforts toward the coordination of collaborations between citizens and the government.

The event climaxed with the presentation of cash gifts to CDAs and grand prizes of four brand new 18-seater buses to three outstanding CDAs and the best rural area of the year.

The buses were presented to the first, second and third CDAs which are Greenland Estate CDA in Eti Osa East LCDA, Royal Estate CDA in Egbe Idimu LCDA and Elepe Royal Estate in Ikorodu Council Area, while the best rural community award went to Araromi CDA in Ibeji Lekki LCDA.

Consolation prizes of five hundred thousand naira each were also given to the fifth to tenth CDAs respectively.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE