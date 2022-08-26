Sanwo-Olu opens renovated Vlekete Slave Market, Museum in Badagry

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday inaugurated the refurbished ancient Vlekete Slave Market and Museum in Badagry.

Speaking at the event Sanwo-Olu said that the tourist attraction housed collections of notable slave relics and useful information on Trans-Atlantic and Trans-Sahara slave marketing in Badagry.

The governor who was represented by Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to the Lagos State Government said the museum sheds more light into one of the darkest periods in human history, teaching about the heritage left behind and showing artefacts from the slave trading period.

He noted that the project was not to glorify the obnoxious trade but to record the happenings of the past and teach younger generations the historical antecedents of different races, adding that it was also meant for Nigerians and Africans generally to appreciate the continent’s collective history and cultural integration.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the project was well thought out as part of strategies to actualise the goals and objectives of the second ‘E’ pillar of the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which stands for entertainment and tourism.

“The slave market museum will form part of the Badagry tourism development projects aimed at fulfilling the set objective for its establishment in Lagos State.

“The museum also houses galleries such as slave relics and information related to slavery.

“This includes: slave market replica; replica of slave punishment centre showing the manner of treatment and inhuman punishment that humans who were tagged as slaves were subjected to as a result of their disobedience against their owners and the slave masters.

“There is also the replica of slave tunnel where slaves were temporarily kept after being captured before being shipped to their masters or owners,” he said.

Also, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the government had invested in the refurbishment of the Vlekete Slave Market Museum to serve as a monumental remembrance of a period in Lagos history.

Akinbile-Yusuf said it was also meant to celebrate the resilience and heroic spirits of the slave victims.

She appealed to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO (NAT-COM) and National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) to support the slave market museum.

She said this should be in the area of registration, publicity and world-wide recognition

According to her, this was to give the museum the deserved attention and to also boost the tourism sector in Lagos state.





“I strongly believe that with the refurbishment that has taken place at this slave market museum, Badagry is now better positioned as a major destination for tourism, relaxation, and history education.

“I implore our great Chiefs and leaders here present to jealously guard these monuments, artifacts, and historical pieces, as well as the museum to ensure they are rightly preserved and continue to draw the right attention to Badagry,” she said.

Mr Dimitri Sanga, the Director of the UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for West Africa, said that the organisation believed that ignorance or concealment of major historical events was an obstacle to mutual understanding, reconciliation and cooperation between people.

Sanga was represented by Mr Delanghe Philippe, Culture Programme Specialist, UNESCO.

“Museums are not merely places where our common heritage is preserved, they are key spaces of education, inspiration and dialogue.

“They play essential role in social cohesion and sharing collective references, they also provide opportunities to foster creativity, imagination and respect for self and others.

“We are ready to continue working with you in achieving the objectives set for the museum,” he said.

Also, Prof Isa Tijani, Director-General, NCMM, commended the state government for reiterating its commitment toward harnessing the rich tourism and cultural heritage of the state.

“We congratulate you and assure you that NCMM is ready and willing through our oversight function to help you with all the necessary expertise to drive the project and other similar ones you wish to undertake in the future,” he said.

Mr Idowu Olagunju, Secretary-General, National Commission for UNESCO, commended the laudable initiative of documenting slave trade activities in Nigeria.

Olagunju said this would go a long way in linking history to the present to establish a better future for Nigerians.