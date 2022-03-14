Sanwo-Olu, Oniru, others to be designated as Happiness Ambassadors

As part of activities marking this year’s International Day for Happiness, The Happiness Center, a purpose-built wellness, wholesome and alternative medicine(s) center in Lagos will honour the wife of the Governor of Lagos Dr Ibijoke Sanwoo-Ou, His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, Ace comedian and Media entrepreneur Alibaba; and Investment Banker cum theatre producer Joseph Edgar as Happiness Ambassadors.

The awardees were carefully selected and adopted by the Board of Trustees of The Centre in recognition of their far-reaching contributions to the improving wholesomeness in the state through their various individual professional endeavours.

The Wife of the Governor, as an accomplished medical professional and mother of the state, has contributed in no small measure towards wellness through her modest efforts with the Mother and Child Initiative (MICH).

The Oniru of Iru Land has since ascending the throne enabled improved infrastructure in such a manner that has reduced commuting time and contributed to people living healthier and happier lives in the vicinity. The Commissioner for Health through his deft management ensured the COVID-19 pandemic did not spiral beyond manageable situations in Lagos even while it ravaged the world.

Ace comedian Alibaba is being honoured in recognition of his sterling contributions to the comedy industry in particular and the entertainment industry in general which has contributed in building many spin-offs and contributed to the GDP of the country. Joseph Edgar has increasingly ramped up theatre content through stage plays celebrating Nigerian icons and giving theater lovers value for their time while also enriching the people’s sense of history and belonging.

The Managing Director of The Happiness Centre, Akshay Jain, stated that ‘we realise the all-important role that wellness and happiness plays in families and in the larger society. Our goal at the center is to contribute our quota to making things better for all through detailed understanding of individual lifestyle preferences. Our offering is general and at the same time specific. Our experts-in-residence certified in the specific areas that make happiness a norm rather than and exceptions and they are able to put together bespoke bouquets for each person. Those to be designated as Happiness Ambassadors have earned the right to be so honoured because in spreading happiness, they have brought a lot of it back to themselves and there is a chain reaction to such. Happiness is indeed contagious. They are poster boys and girls of what we seek to promote – Happiness; and we find a meeting point hence the honour to bestowed on them’.

While commenting, the General Manager of the Centre, Francisca Ukabiala, added “the saying that happiness is a thing of the mind has been brought to life at our place. Therapy helps to move people from one state of mind to a preferred and desired state. Therapy can also be in different forms and at The Happiness Centre professionals are at every step of the stage to make happiness and wellness a lifestyle choice. This is a maiden edition and we will annually identify people who embody, exude and spread happiness through what they do’. She went further to say ‘I am particularly delighted about the choice of the First Lady because of many reasons. It is coming on the heels on Women’s Day, she is an accomplished health expert, she promotes mother and child health and we are in the period of Mother’s Day.”

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal three (Good Health and Wellbeing) is at the core of the mission of The Happiness Center with the belief that a happiness is an ingredient to achieving all other goals.

The center boasts of an excellent array and ambience and offers a wide range of personal and group programmes including Yoga, Meditation, Ayurveda, Nutrition packages and more; all of which are handled by trained and certified experts.

