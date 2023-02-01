Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 18.75km phase I Lekki-Epe Expressway

On Wednesday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the 18.75km phase I Lekki-Epe Expressway and also flagged off its second phase.

The construction of the road is coming around the corridor at a time the activities of the Lekki Free Trade Zone are picking up gradually.

Phase I of the road commences from Eleko and terminates at Epe-Juncrion, while the second phase ends at Abraham Adesanya Roundabout, where the 4th Mainland Bridge will take off.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team had attended the Governorship campaign in Epe in the East Senatorial zone of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said the road project was a promise, noting that his administration kept its promise and committed to people’s interest.

This was just as he recalled that a lot of distress calls came, before the construction of the road, calling the state government’s attention to address their challenges.

The governor, who noted people’s excitement at the event over the development in the area, urged them “not to fight on election day” but to ensure they strategize and ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all the other candidates of the party in the forthcoming polls.

“You can all see the development in this area. We ask you not to fight on election day but to vote for all our candidates. You have to strategize and ensure Asiwaju wins.

“You can see excitement. This is a government that says a thing and keeps Its promise,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Before the commencement of the construction, it became apparent that the road could not serve the people anymore. So, from two lanes to six lanes, rigid pavement. This is one of the best roads that you can be proud of.





“We believe you deserve it. We can’t shortchange you. You don’t deserve half-pleasure. This is a government that is committed to the people’s interests. We are happy we are handing over the road today, and the second phase has started.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that what we started in the second phase is completed. It is not about lip service,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating the need to vote APC, said the forthcoming polls were not about religion but about performance, positing that a vote for the ruling party “is a vote for your tomorrow; it is a vote for succour.

He declared that Asiwaju Tinubu would transform the country, adding: “We know what we are saying.”

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Egnr. Aramide Adeyoye said the Lekki-Epe Expressway was a laudable project that would positively impact the lives of residents, “eliminate traffic gridlocks, reduce drastically the travel time of commuters and businesses as well as improve the socio-economic activities around the axis.”

“In January 2021, work started on the worst segment of the Eti-Osa/ Lekki/Epe Expressway, i.e., from Epe to Eleko T-junction; we have also upgraded the road with outfalls and pavement in rigid concrete with an introduction of an additional lane on either side dedicated to trucks.

“This is in anticipation of the upsurge in average daily traffic (ADT) volumes as activities ramp up at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, refinery, and other businesses around the Lekki Free Trade Zone corridor,” she stated.

Speaking earlier at the rally, attended by APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi; Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat campaign DG, Senator Ganiyu Solomon; APC Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru; House of Representatives candidates, Bayo Balogun, among others, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the people in the senatorial district to vote all the party candidates in the forthcoming polls, even as he pointed out that they must have seen “all the developmental projects we have brought to Epe.”

He further charged them to vote for all the candidates of APC, including Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, “Abiru, who is from the Lagos East, and others,” who he said were all capable of leading.

“One of the shortcomings in governance is to give the work of a painter to a bricklayer. We have to allow those who are capable of leading. This is what we are known for in Lagos.

“It is important we stop giving bogus statistics on the social media. The question you should ask them. You had been a past Governor in Anambra. What did you do?” he said.

“We are saying that Asiwaju has the innate capacity to rule. He has promised to bring back the commodity board so we can determine our products’ prices. ” Awolowo did this in the South West region,” he added.