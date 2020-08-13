Sanwo-Olu heading Ondo APC gov campaign attempt to divert Lagos funds, PDP alleges

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm of possible diversion of Lagos funds into the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State governorship contest, with the selection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lead the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the state.

The Ondo State governorship election will be held on November 26, 2020, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP made the allegation on Wednesday in a press release issued and signed by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, contending that the selection of Sanwoolu as head of the party’s governorship campaign council for Ondo State “cannot be for his political experience but because the APC intends to use Lagos funds to run the Ondo elections.”

The party alleged that it was hinted that the governor had approved a sum of N25billion to support the governorship ambition of the APC candidate in Edo State, Pastor Ize Iyamu, adding: “Just as we are already hinted that Sanwo-Olu has approved N25billion to support Ize Iyamu in Edo.”

But in a swift reaction, the state chapter of APC described the allegation as false and reckless and characteristic of the warped state of mind of a frustrated opposition, saying the allegation of intention to divert resources of Lagos State as claimed by PDP was at best admission of what obtained during their regime “whenever there’s an election.”

Spokesperson of APC, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement in reaction to the allegation, pointing out that it was also an open secret that the PDP had remained in permanent opposition in Lagos State because its leadership was gifted in looting election funds.

This was just as the party recalled that Nigerians had not forgotten the Dasuki-gate which it said “provided a looting spree in the name of elections,” adding that the characteristic wild and reckless allegation had shown the consistency of the warped state of mind of a frustrated opposition party that was determined to sell falsehood to the people.

PDP, while maintaining its stand, urged the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, and the State Accountant- General, Dr Shefiu Abiodun Muritala, “to prepare for accountability within this period of Edo and Ondo elections,” threatening to invite the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC “and also support a legal protest against this selection targeted at diverting Lagos taxes in the face of colossal infrastructure inadequacies begging for attention in the State.”

The party called on Governor Sanwoolu to show empathy to Lagosians by rejecting what it described as the Greek gift selection as head of APC campaign council, so as to enable him to concentrate on his much-touted quest to improve the state development.

“For the PDP, the state will be further plunged into avoidable debts and infrastructure deficits if the governor delves into such party assignments obviously distractive and prodigal at this time,” PDP warned, saying: “This is the way to Calm Down.”

The APC, while meaning that the allegation was false, baseless and “nauseating occasional vituperation of the opposition PDP” as far as the appointment was concerned, said the “well- thought choice of the Lagos State governor to lead the election campaign was based on his well-acknowledged remarkable performance in office despite the prevailing unusual challenge.

According to the party, Sanwo-Olu is also known as a great manager of human and material resources, saying it was laughable that the PDP “described Mr Governor as lacking political experience after successfully and effortlessly retiring your serial governorship candidate.”

“However, the bad news is that the discerning general public finds your bazaar-like governorship primaries in Ondo and Edo states distasteful and have resolved to react accordingly with their votes,” Oladejo said.

“The release which can be regarded as crying wolves where there’s none can at best be described as prophetic of PDP’s imminent defeat in the coming elections,” he added.

“The disintegration of the PDP house of cards in Ondo State after the governorship primaries and the desperation of your Edo state candidate which led to the demolition of the state house of assembly are incontrovertible pointers,” he further added.

