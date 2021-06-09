Sanwo-Olu commissions 6km Ijede road in Ikorodu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, commissioned the first phase of the newly constructed Ijede Road, a development expected to ease vehicular movement around Ijede town in the Ikorodu area and lessen the pains of people living in the area.

Besides, the governor handed over compensation cheques of varying sums to residents, representatives of worship centres and businesses affected by the construction of Ijede Road, Igbogbo-Igbe Road expansion project, Oba Sekumade Road rehabilitation and Agric-Isawo Road construction.

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that construction work would soon start on the second phase of the project, measuring 5.9Km from Ewu Elepe to Gberigbe, which is the gateway to the Imota Rice Mill being built by the state government in the Ikorodu Division.

Speaking at the commissioning, which residents defied the midday downpour to witness, Sanwo-Olu said the exercise marked another fulfilment of his pledge to deliver infrastructure that would assuage the pain and bring comfort to the electorate, adding that the project was delivered ahead of schedule, despite the disruption of activities occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As a proactive government, we completely understand that good roads are a catalyst for socio-economic development. We will continue to fulfil our promise of providing Lagosians with a modern, safe, decent and reliable intermodal transport system. Ikorodu Division has had a fair share in the ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.

“The Ijede Road we are inaugurating today is an important intersection that connects about 37 communities. We promised we would rehabilitate and upgrade the road to bring succour to our people who daily bear pains in commuting on the axis. We have delivered the first phase, which stops at Ewu Elepe. There will be an extension of the construction project to Gberigbe Town and Ijede Jetty, which is Phase 2 of the work and the contractor is to commence work immediately,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also said the state government was also constructing a jetty at the Ijede waterfront to create a hub for waterways transportation in the town in line with the State’s Integrated Transportation Master Plan.

He listed other projects currently being undertaken by the state government to include the rehabilitation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo, upgrading of Agric- Ishawo Road, rehabilitation of Oba Sekumade Road, and ongoing palliative works on inner roads.

According to him, the state government will be redesigning the Ikorodu Roundabout in the next phase of work, saying this was aimed at easing traffic congestion usually experienced around Ikorodu Garage.

He, however, disclosed that the contract for the roundabout’s improvement had been approved, stating that work would resume on the axis in the coming weeks.

“We are elated that our people are reaping the full dividend of democracy in the quality of projects we are delivering. When we make a promise, we ensure that we keep our words. I am confident that through our citizens’ continued support, we will complete other projects started in Ikorodu,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu personally handed over compensation cheques worth N500 million to 16 claimants at the event, including a popular veteran Yoruba actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe.

About 455 affected families, worship centres and businesses were listed for compensation to the tune of N2.206 billion in all places where the state government is executing infrastructure projects within Ikorodu.

The member representing Ijede in the State House of Assembly, Hon Saka Solaja, conveyed the residents’ appreciation to the governor, whom he described as “Mr Efficiency” and one who always stands by his pledge.

Ranodu of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro, in his remark, said Governor Sanwo-Olu had brought relief to commuters with the rehabilitation of the Ijede Road, adding: “Mr Governor, you have done us a great favour and we are proud of this progress.”

Chairman of Community Development Council (CDC), Mr Rotimi Ayoku-Owowlawi, hailed the Governor for graciously approving the construction of a jetty in Ijede to complement the road project, saying the projects would improve the experience of the community members.

The Ijede Road, which was a single carriageway before its reconstruction, cuts across four Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Its condition deteriorated as a result of population growth, leaving commuters groaning until the Sanwo-Olu administration moved in last year January and awarded the contract for road rehabilitation.

