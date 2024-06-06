Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, commissioned Egan-Igando 270 units of Housing Estate at Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos, expressing his administration’s determination to reduce shortage of housing in the state by implementing policies that ensure the availability of decent homes for all.

The newly commissioned estate consisted of 45 blocks comprising 2 2-bedroom apartments with complimentary infrastructure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the event, said his administration had In recent months, focused on completing housing projects inherited from the past administration, funded through budget allocations and joint ventures with development partners, adding: “I am delighted that we have completed this project through determination and dedication.”

The governor, however, assured that the second phase “which is cluster two comprising 216 Home units, and cluster three which will come in the third phase, comprising 360 Home units,” would soon be delivered, saying that the entire project when completed, would deliver a total of846 Home units

to ease the housing deficit in the state.

“The housing shortage in Lagos State is real, but our administration is determined to reduce it by implementing policies that ensure the availability of decent homes for all, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations. Our goal is to ensure no one is left behind, providing decent housing for all citizens, whether in rural or urban areas,” he added.

The governor, however, urged the private sector to continue to support the state government in its effort, saying that the “provision of mass housing is an endeavour accomplished by the combined effort of both the public and private sectors.”

“We urge more investors to partner with us in mass housing provision, ensuring mutual benefits for investors and the economy. Providing homes creates jobs and strengthens the financial system for all stakeholders.

“We encourage investors to explore opportunities in rural and suburban areas, where we are systematically addressing infrastructural deficits. We welcome partnerships at all levels, housing provision, convenient mortgage packaging, and people-oriented home-rental programs,” Governor Sanwo-Olu pleaded.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, in his welcome address, recalled, that the journey of Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme began in 2001, with the ambitious goal of delivering 846 housing units to sub-urban dwellers in the state, but quickly noted that due to funding issues, the project was abandoned and transferred to the Lagos Building Investment Corporation (LBIC) in 2006.

The commissioner said the project was stalled again despite significant interest and financial commitments from over 924 subscribers, and had to be taken over by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in 2013.

“With very minimal progress recorded, the project was returned back to the Ministry of Housing in Year 2016 by the former Governor, His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“In a transformational pursuit to making Lagos a 21st Century Economy under the Year 2019 T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of our able Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, a holistic approach to complete the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme alongside other ongoing projects began.

“This led to the strategic division of the project into three clusters to facilitate its completion. It was also discovered that many buildings had failed structural integrity, leaving us the difficult but necessary decision to pull down the compromised structures and erect new ones.

“Today, we are proud to present Cluster 1. We not only celebrate the completion of these units but also the resilience, dedication, and hard work that has brought this vision to reality,” he said.

