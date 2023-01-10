SAN joins Makinde’s reelection campaign, hosts Wedding Coordinators’ Association

The former Chairman, Board of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACN), Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), on as part of his efforts towards Governor Seyi Makinde’s reelection bid, hosted members of the Association of Professional Wedding Engagement Coordinators (APWECOM), Oyo State Chapter who had come to mobilise support for the OYO State Governor.

The association led by Olori Bisi Totoola during the visit reeled out reasons Governor Seyi Makinde deserved to return to the state government house in 2023 for a second term.

She stated that Governor Makinde has transformed the entire Oyo State with people-oriented programmes, and his exceptional leadership.

The association declared that based on the successes recorded in the last few years across all sectors, Governor Makinde should be returned as governor to complete the good jobs he started.

They further applauded the governor for his good work in the state, noting that their industries have benefited immensely from the good policies of the current administration.

The association urged Chief Ayorinde not to relent in his support for the governor adding that, the governor’s positive policies for traders, artisans and the people of the state cannot be overemphasized.

She said “There is comfort in Oyo State and we thank him for that. There is prompt payment of salaries, which is also reflecting in our businesses. If salaries are paid promptly, then it means the government is paying market men and women.”

In his response, Ayorinde pledged undivided support to governor Makinde’s re-election bid in the coming election, and his readiness to join his campaign across the State.

He expressed confidence that governor Makinde would continue to better the lives of the people of Oyo State through the provision of social amenities if re-elected in the forthcoming electron.

Ayorinde recalled that as soon as the Makinde administration was inaugurated for his first term, he hit the ground running and one quick step taken by the government was the restoration of confidence in the affairs of government through honesty, transparency and accountability.





He said on assumption of office, Governor Makinde reversed the system of elite control of government where the masses were merely onlookers, adding that he made the people the centre of every developmental plan of his administration.

He called for concerted efforts of all groups and associations in the State towards promoting the administration’s programmes, actions and policies

He advised that the association should carry the message to every corner of the State since its members are over four thousand in number.