‘Sabotage against Nigerians,’ SDP’s Gabam faults PENGASSAN strike

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has condemned the decision of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to embark on a nationwide strike, describing it as a misguided move that threatens Nigeria’s economy and the welfare of its citizens.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday, Gabam said the union’s directive to shut down operations in the oil and gas sector, particularly targeting the Dangote Refinery, amounted to sabotage and could plunge millions of Nigerians into hardship.

According to him, “the recent declaration by PENGASSAN to embark on a nationwide strike, effectively shutting down the oil and gas sector, is a reprehensible act of sabotage against the Nigerian people,” Gabam stated.

“By targeting the Dangote Refinery and instructing members to withdraw services, PENGASSAN is not only jeopardizing the stability of the oil and gas sector but also putting the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians at risk.”

He warned that the phased shutdown, including suspension of supplies to the refinery, would trigger fuel shortages, price hikes, and potential instability across the country.

Alhaji Gabam however urged Nigerians to resist what he described as “an attempt to hold the nation hostage,” insisting that the union’s demands appeared self-serving and contrary to national interest.

According to him, ” I reject the union’s demands, as evident from the directive to target the Dangote Refinery, which appear to be driven by a desire to undermine the progress made by the Nigerian government in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

“The government must stand firm and reject any attempts to use industrial action as a means of extorting concessions or disrupting the economy.”

The SDP chairman expressed solidarity with the federal government, saying efforts to strengthen economic development should not be derailed by what he termed “selfish interests.”

According to him, “I stand with the Nigerian government in its efforts to promote economic growth and development,” Gabam affirmed.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and united in the face of this challenge, rejecting any attempts to destabilize the economy or undermine the nation’s progress.”

Gabam’s comments come amid growing concerns over the impact of the planned strike on energy supply, businesses, and households across the country.

