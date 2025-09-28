FG summons PENGASSAN, Dangote to reconciliation meeting, Monday

…urges PENGASSAN to suspend planned strike

The Federal Government has summoned the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Refinery to an emergency reconciliation meeting to avert an industrial crisis poised to begin a nationwide strike on Monday over their dispute.

This development comes as PENGASSAN has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike starting Monday over the recent sacking of Nigerian workers and alleged anti-labour practices at the refinery.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made this known on Sunday while appealing to the union to reconsider its strike declaration in order to give room for dialogue and an amicable resolution of the dispute.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday evening, by Patience Onuobia, Head of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Minister, disclosed that his ministry has taken swift steps to bring both the leadership of PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to the negotiation table.

According to him, invitations have been formally sent to both parties to attend an emergency meeting at his office in Abuja on Monday for conciliation talks aimed at preventing the crisis from escalating further.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations has extended invitations to the leadership of PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to attend a conciliation meeting in my office on Monday,” Dingyadi stated.

He appealed to PENGASSAN to suspend its planned industrial action, stressing the critical importance of the petroleum sector to Nigeria’s economy and the potential implications of a strike on national stability.

“I appeal to both parties to be mindful of the importance of the petroleum sector to the country, being the core of her economy.

A strike will not only lead to heavy revenue losses by the country but also cause more hardship and difficulties for Nigerians.

Consequentially, it will have adverse impacts, both on economic stability and national security,” the Minister warned.

While expressing confidence in the Federal Government’s ability to mediate successfully between the union and the refinery management, Dingyadi urged both sides to approach the meeting with a spirit of compromise and mutual respect.

He assured that the government remains committed to ensuring that the dispute is resolved in a manner that satisfies all stakeholders and safeguards the national interest.

“The Federal Government will resolve the dispute amicably to the satisfaction of all the parties involved and in the national interest,” he assured, while once again calling on PENGASSAN to give peace a chance by halting its planned strike.

