S/West PDP backs Makinde’s second term bid, donates campaign materials

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South West has endorsed the second term ambition of the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, over what it described as the governor’s remarkable and landmark achievements in the last four years.

In a statement, on Friday, signed by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the region, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the party said the governor’s laudable achievements in the last four years “are his testimonials that would ensure his victory in the coming governorship election on March 11 in the state.”

The party’s zonal spokesman spoke during the presentaton of branded shirts, caps and stickers, among other campaign materials, to the governor in his office in Ibadan on Friday.

He said: “Governor Makinde, on assuming office in 2019, came out with a blueprint to make Oyo State an envy of the entire South West with his ingenious mantra of Omituntun 1.0 which translates to massive infrastructural projects across the state, the boost in health and improved IGR from monthly over N1billion in 2019 to above N3 billion in 2023, the transformation of LAUTECH to full-blown 0yo State property, building of schools and improved security with the inauguration of South West Security Network popularly called Amotekun security outfit, etc.

“The PDP South West hereby pledge our unalloyed support for Governor Makinde’s second term in office so as to realise his Omituntun 2.0 dream and the people of Oyo State are surely going to be the better for it.

“The PDP South West, while reiterating our commitment and relentless support as a party to this project of ensuring Governor Seyi Makinde’s reelection, the South West executive hereby donate campaign materials in support of his campaigns in the state.!