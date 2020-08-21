Runsewe chairs COVID-19 implementation committee

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has inaugurated the Implementation Committee of the Creative Industry Post COVID-19 Initiative.

The minister in his virtual inaugural speech reminded the five-man members of the implementation committee that the well researched report of the initiative committee was submitted to him in July this year and the next phase of that report is the full implementation of that same report.

Mohammed commended the initiative committee for going beyond their call of duty to do a complete mapping of the creative industry like it had never been done before.

To the newly inaugurated Implementation Committee, the minister said their terms of reference are to design an implementation plan on immediate and short term relief for the creative industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, design a policy framework for tax relief for various sectors in the creative industry and work out a detailed implementation plan for a long term intervention for the overall development of the creative industry in Nigeria.

He added that the development and growth of the creative industry which is the second biggest job creator after agriculture rests squarely on their shoulders.

In responding, the Chairman of the Implementation Committee for the Post COVID-19 Initiative on the Creative Industry, Chief Segun Runsewe, thanked the Minister for giving them the opportunity to serve on the committee.

He said that the assignment had awakened the consciousness of the members to see what the creative industry could contribute to the economy of this country.

He added that in the United States of America, the creative industry contributes about four per cent to the country’s GDP which is about $800 billion a year, and this figure has been consistent for the past six years.

According to Chief Runsewe, the creative industry in Nigeria can do the same or even better to the Nigerian economy if properly managed.

He promised the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammad that his committee would do their best to deliver on their terms of reference, particularly on tax relief, adding that the committee would come up with a robust recommendation that would reflect his expectations as the head of the creative industry and to the development of the nation.

Other members of the committee are Ali Baba as the Deputy Chairman and Joe Mutah as Secretary.

The committee has been given six weeks to submit its report for the onward execution of a strategic plan to give the creative industry a safe landing to face the new normal.

