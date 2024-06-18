The Rotary Club of Ijebu Igbo Metropolitan has put smile on the faces of 70 pupils of St. Philips Anglican Nursery and Primary School, Oke-Agbo, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

During the classification survey of the school, the club noticed that most pupils in the school were putting on worn-out uniforms.

The club noted that there is need for new and more presentable school uniforms for pupils whose parents couldn’t afford one.

The club decided to take it up as a project and gave out a complete uniform with sandals and socks.

The distribution exercise was carried out on June 15 by the club’s president, Chief Soyinka Olukayode Solu and other members, including Solu Sotunde, Amo Tubosun Amo.

Chairman of Ijebu North Local Government Area, Bolaji Odusanya, who is one of the guests of honour, commended members of the club for a job well done and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

He appealed to indigenes to join the club so as to bring more development to the community, just as he said the government cannot do everything.

The school’s head teachers, Mr Nwaguzo Wilson, expressed gratitude to members of the club and encouraged the pupils to join the Rotakids noting that by catching them young, they will know the nitty-gritty of how to assist the needy of the society.

The club further disclosed that plans are on to build modern bathroom to refresh in Atikori market aside from fixing of boreholes in Ijebu Igbo town hall, among others.

