‘Role of mechanical engineers crucial to national development’

Mechanical engineers have been described a key elements for national devevelopment.

Making the description was the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Mrs Funmilade Akingbagbo FNSE, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Ibadan ahead of the international conference and 35th Annual General Meeting of the institution themed:’Advancement In Communication And Digital Technologies And Its Impact on Mechanical Engineering Education And Practice’ scheduled to hold in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

Akingbagbo stated that:”The role of mechanical engineers in national development is very key. Engineering is the bedrock for all developments, any nation that wants to develop requires engineers to be able to do that because engineering is about problem solving.

“Is it agriculture we want to talk about, is it communication, is it the phones that we use, is it electricity? Every area of development in any nation requires mechanical engineers. And that is why it is very paramount that we develop mechanical engineering, it is important that we train and retrain mechanical engineers and it is also very important that we develop mechanical engineering practice in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the international conference and AGM of the institution, Akingbagbo, said:”During the conference, we will be discussing the theme:’Advancement In Communication And Digital Technologies And Its Impact on Mechanical Engineering Education And Practice’ for mechanical engineers in Nigeria.

“What we discovered after the COVID-19 pandemic is that there is the need to educate people and to develop the area of digital technology. The world has gone hybrid now which means that there is need to develop that space of technology and advancement in the areas of communication, training and capacity development.

“The conference is going tom provide an opportunity to network, opportunity to learn, opportunity to educate our engineers in terms of this area of digital communication and advancement.”