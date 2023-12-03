Thirteen policemen have been arrested for indecent dressing by the Monitoring Unit of the Rivers State Police Command .

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu disclosed this over the weekend adding that the arrest was part of an ongoing effort to eradicate indecent dressing by officers of the command.

CP Disu also revealed that the head of the units or Divisions where the arrested police officers are serving will be liable too for the personels action.He disclosed that the arrested officers are in detention..

CP Disu also assured that the police in the state will ensure that the killers of the former Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ahoada Police Station ,SP Bako will not go unpunished

The slain DPO was killed by suspected members of the Iceland cult group ,ked by Gift David aka 2Baba.

CP Disu gave the assurance in a radio programme organized by the Force Public Relations department in Abuja .

CP Disu said he was overwhelmed by the concern shown by members of the public on the of killing of the DPO.

The Rivers police boss also disclosed that he is in talks with stakeholders in Ahoada on how to arrest the killers of the slain DPO .

On his objective for the command, CP Disu said his objective is to have Police officers that are effective and friendly. He said As Police we cannot succeed without cooperation,partnership from members of the public.”

“I have started fostering partnership between the Police and members of the public.I had meetings twice with traffic section of the police to remind them that they must be civil in their dealings with members of the public.”

“I want to work with members of the public so they can trust us and give us information “

On security threats associated with end of year,December, CP Disu said that the command is aware that there tend to be increase in crime by persons who did not work from begining of the year but want to make money by all means

He said security measures have been put in place to counter any security challenge that may arise during the period.”

The Rivers Police Chief also revealed that the Police is embarking on meangiful raid of known black spots and has also deployed plain clothe detectives to gather intelligence.

The Commissioner of Police explained that Police officers on rountine patrol intercepted a tinted vehicle with four men inside.

He said on approaching the vehicle tactically, they came out and ran away while the policemen searched the vehicle and recovered s fully loaded AK 47 riffle .

On effective monitoring of his personnel to curtail human rights abuse,CP Disu explained that he just changed the person in charge of CP X-squad.

He also urged members of the public to bring their complaints about his officers to him through dedicated lines .

