A human rights organisation, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution CHRCR has canvassed for the elimination of constitutional impediments to the full participation of young persons in the country’s political development.

This is just as the group challenged the youth to leverage on the “Not Too Young To Run” Act to further press for the total removal of barriers of age limit prescribed for certain political positions.

The Executive Director of the group, Abdul Idris Miliki, gave the charge at a roundtable discussion for youth focus organisations and media on inspiring youth for leadership held in Lokoja on Friday.

Miliki noted that the future of the country rests squarely on the quality of youths that are expected to be worthy in character and learning, hence the need for support of the older generation to enable them to make informed political decisions.

He noted that actions and inactions of the present leadership structure will have a negative effect on the political and economic lives of the young persons.

He disclosed that most nations that have overcome most of their challenges were nations that gave priority to their youths, urging the Kogi State government pay functional attention to the growth of the state’s youth development commission.

Miliki also called for collaboration with the commission by relevant agencies and institutions for proper mentoring of youths towards national development and challenges of leadership.

In his remark, the chairman of the commission, LawalOzomata James, who was represented by Nazif Yusuf, commended the organiser for his continued support.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE