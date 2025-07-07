Opinions

Revitalising productivity of security forces

Kazeem Olalekan Israel
Recently, the video of a retired Nigerian police officer lamenting his pitiful retirement package went viral. Juxtapose it with the video of a celebrated K9 dog receiving a formal retirement parade abroad and you will notice the disturbing contrast. It will be very hard not to feel deep sympathy for Nigeria’s security operatives.

The poor treatment of security personnel has been a recurring issue in national discourse. Yet, successive administrations continue to neglect their welfare. And, where actions were taken, they were often tokenistic and lack sincerity. Such half-measures only scratch the surface and fail to address the real issues.

No doubt, this continued lack of motivation is visibly weakening the morale and efficiency of our security forces. The welfare of operatives has become a critical issue, as they, like ordinary citizens, suffer under the weight of government failure. Watching the video of the retired officer evoked sadness. Even active-duty personnel endure poor treatment. Soldiers in active conflict zones complain about neglect to the extent that their feeding allowances are mismanaged or stolen by their superiors. Sadly, these claims often go uninvestigated.

It is my belief that the current state of Nigeria’s security operatives is a mirror of the nation itself; neglected, exploited, and undermined. The treatment of those who risk their lives daily to protect the country is nothing short of disgraceful. Something must urgently be done before the system collapses under its own weight.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

