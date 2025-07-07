Labotee inspires new vibe with ‘Jaiye’ single

Next-rated Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Labotee, also known as Big XXL, is set to light up the music scene with the release of his latest single, ‘Jaiye’.

Rooted in vibrant Afrobeat rhythms and laced with upbeat, feel-good energy, the song ‘Jaiye’ (a Yoruba word meaning ‘Enjoy Life’), according to the artiste, “is more than just a track, it’s a lifestyle”.

Labotee blends smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and infectious instrumentals to deliver a song that celebrates joy, freedom, and living in the moment.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Labotee told Tribune Online that, “I made ‘Jaiye’ for everyone who’s been through pressure and just wants to enjoy peace and vibe. It’s about finding happiness despite the noise.”

Known for his unique style and beach-boy energy, Labotee continues to build his presence in the Nigerian music industry, gathering attention across social platforms and live shows. With a rising fan base across the world, ‘Jaiye’ marks another major step in his journey. The song is available on all major streaming platforms via Dvpper Music.

