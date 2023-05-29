A group, Southwest Professional Youths Network, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retain some “outstanding” appointees in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

The group made this known in a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a day after the inauguration of Tinubu at the Eagles Square Abuja.

Convener of the group, Comrade Seun Adeaanu, noted that since Tinubu’s administration and that of Buhari are from the same party, it is only fair that the new leader should retain those who have proven themselves in the past government.

Part of the statement read: “Government is supposed to be continuous. And in this case, the immediate past president and the incumbent are from the same party – All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our advice to President Tinubu is to identify the outstanding appointees of Buhari and retain them as a reward for their hard work and dedication.

“President Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running, and one of the ways he can do that is to work with MD/CEOs of some government agencies and consolidate on their achievements.”

The group urged the president to “ignore political jobbers already jostling for some positions,” noting that Nigeria should come first when appointments are to be made.

The statement added: “Some of the current government appointees have delivered on their mandate and gone above and beyond to ensure the dividends of democracy are felt by Nigerians.

“For instance, the current Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, has repositioned the agency for effectiveness and efficiency in its project delivery mandate.

“An agency like the REA, not known before, is now a household name in Nigeria due to the achievements of Engr. Ahmad, which includes public health and emergency healthcare delivery through the deployment of clean and sustainable energy.

“The agency’s strategic programmes include the #EnergizingEducationProgramme, “COVID-19 and BEYOND” programme, and the “Energy For All – Mass Rural Electrification” Programme has impacted the lives of Nigerians, especially at the rural level, nationwide.”





The group also identified the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa, as another outstanding appointee of government.

Comrade Adeaanu said Marwa’s Offensive Action operation launched a few days after he became the helmsman of the anti-narcotic agency has produced results.

“Almost 20,000 arrests have been made, over 3,000 convictions recorded, and more than 5 kg of drugs seized within a year,” he added.